Udhayanidhi Stalin Challenges BJP's Inaction in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for frequent visits without funding state projects. At a rally, he urges the BJP's removal from Tamil Nadu while highlighting DMK's local development achievements, urging support for candidate Shanmugam in Harur.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for visiting the state without providing necessary funds. Speaking at an election rally in Harur, he accused the leaders of neglecting major projects and obstructing state development.
Stalin emphasized his party's commitment to development, citing Rs 400 crore investments in local infrastructure despite previous electoral defeat in Harur. He urged voters to elect DMK candidate A Shanmugam in the upcoming election to ensure continued progress.
He further appealed to voters to secure DMK's victory, highlighting achievements under Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership amidst alleged federal neglect, and advocated for a successive term to sustain Tamil Nadu's economic growth and welfare programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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