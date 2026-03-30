M K Stalin Files Nomination with Assets Disclosure Ahead of TN Elections
M K Stalin, DMK President, filed nomination papers from Kolathur for Tamil Nadu assembly elections, declaring assets worth Rs 6.26 crore. His affidavit shows movable assets at Rs 3.30 crore and immovable assets at Rs 2.96 crore. Wife Durga's assets increased significantly. Stalin reports zero liabilities and acquitted educational credentials.
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In a crucial move ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23, DMK President M K Stalin filed his nomination papers from the Kolathur constituency on Monday.
The 72-year-old leader declared a combined valuation of movable and immovable assets totaling over Rs 6.26 crore. Stalin's affidavit, notarized on March 30, reports Rs 3.30 crore in movable assets and Rs 2.96 crore in immovable assets.
Durga Stalin, the leader's wife, has reported significant growth in her asset value. The affidavit also pointed out that no criminal cases are pending against Stalin, and he maintains zero liabilities. His academic credentials cite a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Presidency College, Madras University.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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