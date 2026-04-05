NCP Leader Calls for Swift Justice Against Perverse Crimes
Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party advocates for fast-track trials and potential death penalties for individuals with 'perverse tendencies'. His call to action follows the arrest of godman Ashok Kharat, accused of rape and other crimes. Tatkare emphasized a thorough investigation and decisive legal measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:50 IST
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- India
Sunil Tatkare, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, has called for swift and decisive legal measures, including fast-track court trials and potential death penalties, for individuals exhibiting 'perverse tendencies'.
This statement was made in light of the recent arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who faces accusations of repeated rape and other crimes such as financial irregularities.
Tatkare emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation by the government through a Special Investigation Team and strict action against any implicated individuals, either directly or indirectly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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