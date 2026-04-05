Haryana Congress Faces Internal Turmoil Over Cross-Voting Allegations

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of Haryana Congress has recommended the suspension of five MLAs for alleged cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. The committee's decision follows an assessment of the legislators' responses to show-cause notices concerning anti-party activities. Polling for the Haryana Rajya Sabha seats took place on March 16.

After a meeting chaired by DAC Chairman Dharampal Malik, the committee submitted its findings to the party's high command. The alleged cross-voting by Congress members favored an Independent candidate supported by the BJP, influencing the election's outcome. The situation has exposed internal fractures within the Haryana Congress.

Key figures like Bhupinder Singh Hooda have called for the resignation of those involved on moral grounds, emphasizing the betrayal of constituents. Accusations have been denied by some MLAs, who argue their compliance with the party line. The episode has highlighted ongoing factionalism and disputes within the state party unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)