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Karoline Leavitt: From Casual Call to White House Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt shares her unexpected journey to becoming the White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump. In a casual phone chat, Trump offered her the role, reflecting his straightforward style. Despite political setbacks, Leavitt remained a key figure in Trump's campaign, showcasing resilience and dedication to her role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:19 IST
Karoline Leavitt: From Casual Call to White House Press Secretary
Karoline Leavitt
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strikingly casual manner, Karoline Leavitt was offered the role of White House Press Secretary by former US President Donald Trump during a phone call. Leavitt, who shared her experience during a Turning Point USA event, describes this unconventional job offer as being quintessentially Trump.

Despite an unsuccessful congressional run, Leavitt continued to work closely with Trump's 2024 campaign, demonstrating her unwavering commitment. She was approached by Susan Wiles to be the campaign spokesperson, a role she accepted with enthusiasm.

Trump, no stranger to candor, humorously questioned Leavitt's performance in front of reporters, showcasing his unique leadership style. Behind the jest, however, lies Trump's trust in Leavitt's abilities, as she remains a vital part of his political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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