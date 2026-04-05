Karoline Leavitt: From Casual Call to White House Press Secretary

In a strikingly casual manner, Karoline Leavitt was offered the role of White House Press Secretary by former US President Donald Trump during a phone call. Leavitt, who shared her experience during a Turning Point USA event, describes this unconventional job offer as being quintessentially Trump.

Despite an unsuccessful congressional run, Leavitt continued to work closely with Trump's 2024 campaign, demonstrating her unwavering commitment. She was approached by Susan Wiles to be the campaign spokesperson, a role she accepted with enthusiasm.

Trump, no stranger to candor, humorously questioned Leavitt's performance in front of reporters, showcasing his unique leadership style. Behind the jest, however, lies Trump's trust in Leavitt's abilities, as she remains a vital part of his political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)