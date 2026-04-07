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Historic Leadership Shift: Vietnam Elects To Lam as President

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vietnam's To Lam on his election as president. Modi expressed confidence in the enduring India-Vietnam friendship and anticipated further strengthening of their strategic partnership. To Lam's election marks a departure from Vietnam's shared leadership tradition, echoing structures seen in China and Laos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:42 IST
Historic Leadership Shift: Vietnam Elects To Lam as President
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to To Lam on his election as Vietnam's president, anticipating a strengthening of the already resilient India-Vietnam ties.

Modi emphasized the potential for further collaboration between the two nations to foster regional growth and prosperity.

The election of To Lam signifies a shift from Vietnam's traditional leadership model by consolidating power under a single leader, drawing parallels with China's and Laos' governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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