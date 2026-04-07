Historic Leadership Shift: Vietnam Elects To Lam as President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to To Lam on his election as Vietnam's president, anticipating a strengthening of the already resilient India-Vietnam ties.

Modi emphasized the potential for further collaboration between the two nations to foster regional growth and prosperity.

The election of To Lam signifies a shift from Vietnam's traditional leadership model by consolidating power under a single leader, drawing parallels with China's and Laos' governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)