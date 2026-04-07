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Udhayanidhi Stalin's Rallying Cry: Echoes of Resistance in Puducherry

Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes BJP's influence in Puducherry, comparing it to their strategy in Tamil Nadu, urging the region to repel BJP's dominance and support the DMK-Congress alliance in upcoming elections. He accuses the BJP of using the Union Territory as a testing ground for anti-people policies, emphasizing the need for self-respect and statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:37 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Rallying Cry: Echoes of Resistance in Puducherry
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned rally, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP of trying to seize control of Puducherry, similar to their strategy in Tamil Nadu with the AIADMK. Stalin described Puducherry as a 'land of love' and criticized BJP's alleged infiltration and anti-people policies.

Udhayanidhi highlighted the BJP's attempts to introduce policies like the National Education Policy, which he argues promotes a caste-based education system. He accused the BJP of neglecting Puducherry's demand for statehood and pushing its agenda through the Governor's office, undermining the elected government's power.

He urged voters to support the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming election to resist BJP's remote control from Delhi. Allegations of corruption in public projects surfaced, prompting Stalin to call for an end to BJP's influence in Puducherry and a victory for the DMK-combine in all constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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