Udhayanidhi Stalin's Rallying Cry: Echoes of Resistance in Puducherry

In an impassioned rally, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP of trying to seize control of Puducherry, similar to their strategy in Tamil Nadu with the AIADMK. Stalin described Puducherry as a 'land of love' and criticized BJP's alleged infiltration and anti-people policies.

Udhayanidhi highlighted the BJP's attempts to introduce policies like the National Education Policy, which he argues promotes a caste-based education system. He accused the BJP of neglecting Puducherry's demand for statehood and pushing its agenda through the Governor's office, undermining the elected government's power.

He urged voters to support the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming election to resist BJP's remote control from Delhi. Allegations of corruption in public projects surfaced, prompting Stalin to call for an end to BJP's influence in Puducherry and a victory for the DMK-combine in all constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)