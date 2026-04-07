Promises and Deliveries: DMK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Politics

In a scathing critique on Tuesday, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK of failing to keep promises to voters, labeling them as mere bait. She reminded supporters that AIADMK had pledged free mobile phones, a promise unfulfilled since 2016.

Speaking at a poll campaign event for party candidate V G Rajendran, Kanimozhi emphasized the contrast between AIADMK's unmet promises and DMK's track record. She touted DMK leader M Karunanidhi's successful TV giveaway program and touted recent initiatives, such as free electric pump sets for farmers announced by DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Kanimozhi criticized the AIADMK for fostering an unsafe environment for women and accused the central government of neglecting Tamil Nadu, particularly in terms of funding and project support.