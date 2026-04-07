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Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for making allegations without verifying facts. Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Sarma's wife of holding undeclared passports and foreign properties. Sarma rebuked Congress president Kharge for irresponsible remarks and promised police action against Khera. The matter awaits central agency investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST
Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned Congress for allegedly failing to verify documents before making serious allegations against him and his family.

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of possessing multiple passports and undeclared foreign properties, which were not in the election affidavit.

In response, Sarma criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments, pledging that Assam Police would thoroughly pursue the case against Khera, now ongoing with expected investigations by central agencies like the ED or CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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