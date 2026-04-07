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Congress Unveils Ambitious West Bengal Vision

The Congress party launched its West Bengal assembly elections manifesto, advocating free post-graduate education for women, AI and skill development centers, and Rs 2,000 monthly assistance. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Trinamool Congress and BJP for inadequate job creation efforts and unveiled proposals for comprehensive socio-economic reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:22 IST
Congress Unveils Ambitious West Bengal Vision
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The Congress released its manifesto ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, positioning itself as a viable alternative to the Trinamool Congress and BJP. In it, the party promises transformative social welfare policies, aiming to reshape the socio-economic landscape of the state.

Key pledges include free education for women up to the postgraduate level, filling all government vacancies within a year, and establishing AI and skill development centers across West Bengal. With such measures, Congress aims to tackle unemployment and spur economic development.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for investment, criticizing the current ruling party for neglecting development. Elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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