Congress poll manifesto pledges AI, skill development centres in all districts of West Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress poll manifesto pledges AI, skill development centres in all districts of West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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