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Race for Puducherry: Last-Minute Campaign Frenzy

As the campaign for the Puducherry assembly polls concluded, candidates made final attempts to sway voters. Key issues included demands for statehood and local autonomy. Major political alliances and new parties vied for influence, with notable figures like Chief Minister Rangasamy and actor Vijay entering the fray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:16 IST
Race for Puducherry: Last-Minute Campaign Frenzy
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Political parties in Puducherry made a final push to garner voter support as the curtain fell on the campaign trail. Candidates crisscrossed the territory, making last-minute pleas before the 6 pm deadline on Tuesday.

Loudspeakers filled the air with campaign songs, and the common demand for statehood resonated across party lines. Overall, 294 candidates are competing for 30 available assembly seats, including regions of Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

The NDA, including AINRC and BJP, is up against the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Notable figures like AINRC leader N Rangasamy and newcomer actor Vijay hope to leave their mark in this high-stakes election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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