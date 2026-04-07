MP Condemns Trump's 'Worse Than Hitler' Remarks

Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi sharply criticized US President Donald Trump this Tuesday, calling him 'worse than Hitler.'

This statement by Mehdi came in response to Trump's social media post threatening Iran, claiming 'a whole civilization will die tonight.' Many see this rhetoric as dangerously escalating tensions.

In his social media post, Mehdi likened Trump's stance to that of Genghis Khan and called on the world to recognize the severity of such threats, linking it to the historical suffering of Palestinians.