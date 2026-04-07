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Political Verbal Duel: Kerala vs Telangana CMs

In a heated exchange, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy traded barbs during the climax of Assembly poll campaigning. The spat intensified on social media, centered on Reddy’s remarks and Vijayan’s sharp retort using Malayalam expressions, sparking a debate on political decorum and state achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:14 IST
Political Verbal Duel: Kerala vs Telangana CMs
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy engaged in a sharp war of words on the eve of the Assembly polls. The dispute, which played out on social media, began when Vijayan reacted to remarks made by Reddy during a campaign event.

Reddy had invoked a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film to target Vijayan, leading to the Kerala CM questioning the dignity of such conduct among political leaders. Vijayan's response included expressions in Malayalam seen as nearly derogatory, escalating the verbal battle.

Reddy quickly retaliated, comparing Vijayan to PM Narendra Modi and criticizing disrespect directed at Kerala's people. The controversy touched upon a variety of topics, from the performance of the Telangana government to Kerala's achievements in ease of doing business and infrastructure projects, highlighting the tensions ahead of a critical election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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