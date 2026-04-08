Clay Fuller's Victory in Georgia Runoff: A Test of Trump's Enduring Influence

Republican Clay Fuller, a former prosecutor and district attorney, claimed victory in Georgia's runoff election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fuller, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Shawn Harris in a fiercely contested race in one of Georgia's most conservative districts.

The election garnered national attention as a barometer of Trump's influence within a MAGA stronghold. Harris, despite a vigorous campaign appealing to disaffected Republicans, fell short, garnering 44.4% of votes with three-quarters counted. Fuller's win expands House Speaker Mike Johnson's Republican majority, allowing for greater legislative maneuverability.

Democrats are closely analyzing Harris's performance, viewed as a bellwether for their prospects in future elections. The district, heavily Republican, saw Harris test the GOP's allegiance to Trump. Political analysts, like Berry College's Michael Bailey, indicate that any significant Democratic showing could signal shifts in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)