Iranian Demonstrators: Unyielding Fury

Wednesday morning saw pro-government demonstrators take to the streets of Iran's capital following the announcement of a ceasefire. With chants of 'Death to America, death to Israel,' the crowd's fervor was palpable despite organizers' attempts to calm them.

Demonstrators also set American and Israeli flags ablaze, symbolizing their unyielding anti-American and anti-Israeli stance. The actions underline the deep-seated anger and defiance among hard-liners, who appeared ready for a confrontation with the US before the ceasefire was declared.

The persistent demonstrations indicate that even with efforts to restore peace, significant sections of the Iranian populace remain hostile towards external entities, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)