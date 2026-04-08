The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:31 IST
The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.
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