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The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:31 IST
The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.

The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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