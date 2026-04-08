EC Enforces Silence Period Ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls

The Election Commission (EC) has intervened to ensure compliance with election protocols ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls scheduled for April 9. On Wednesday, the EC instructed that political advertisements appearing on various media channels and online platforms be promptly removed.

The directive, issued by the EC's Kerala office through an official WhatsApp group of media professionals, emphasized the prohibition of visible campaigning during the silence period. This restriction aims to maintain fair competition among political parties by preventing advertisements, public rallies, and media engagements that could sway voter decisions.

Additionally, the EC prohibited the display of any 'election matter' intended to influence voters in the crucial 48-hour period leading to the end of polling. Officials warned of serious penalties for any breaches of these regulations, underscoring the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct and other relevant legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)