Russia has alleged that certain political factions within the European Union are opposing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's re-election bid, and are assisting his opponents.

The Kremlin's comments follow U.S. Vice President JD Vance's accusations during a visit to Budapest, labeling the EU's actions as 'disgraceful' interference in the upcoming April 12 election, a contest that could potentially end Orban's 16-year dominance.

Despite allegations, no evidence of EU involvement in a leaked transcript was provided. U.S. President Donald Trump's endorsement and Orban's continued relationship with Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict complicate the dynamic, as Hungary relies heavily on Russian oil and gas supplies.