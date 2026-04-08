Narayanasamy Challenges Amit Shah: Quit Politics or Prove Allegations

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy issued a bold challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, announcing he would quit politics if Shah could substantiate claims that he sold medical seats meant for SC/ST students in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy offered to undergo any form of inquiry, including a judicial investigation or a probe by the Income Tax department or the CBI, to clear his name. Shah recently leveled these allegations during his campaign in Puducherry, targeting the Congress administration between 2016 and 2021, led by Narayanasamy.

The Congress leader dismissed the charges as baseless and accused Shah of trying to damage his and the Congress party's reputation. Narayanasamy urged the people to vote for the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress, DMK, and VCK, in the upcoming elections to ensure safety and stability for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)