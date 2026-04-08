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BJP's Wave: Haryana CM Predicts Change in West Bengal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserts BJP will establish governance in West Bengal under Prime Minister Modi. Claiming dissatisfaction with Mamata Banerjee's administration, Saini highlights public demand for development and safety. Saini emphasizes the importance of updating voter rolls and praises RSS for its service-oriented mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST
BJP's Wave: Haryana CM Predicts Change in West Bengal
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, will form a government in West Bengal. He emphasized the desire for development and safety, criticizing the current leadership for neglected industries and employment concerns.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Saini said the state's public is dissatisfied due to ongoing issues such as women's safety, farmer welfare, and law and order. Highlighting a BJP-driven wave across Bengal, he recounted his roadshow endorsement of a BJP candidate in Sreerampur.

Saini pointed to the Ayushman Bharat scheme's benefits that have not reached West Bengal and Punjab due to local non-implementation. He defended the regular revision of the voter rolls as essential to democratic integrity, despite criticisms surrounding the process.

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