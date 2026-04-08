Allegations of Electoral Malpractice Rock Kerala's Assembly Polls

The political atmosphere in Kerala has intensified as the Congress levies serious allegations against BJP candidate Sobha Surendran, accusing her of dispursing cash to voters in a bid to influence the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. Surendran, representing Palakkad, vehemently denied these claims, labeling them as fabrications by the opposition, which anticipates her electoral victory.

Amid escalating tensions, the Election Commission has stepped in to investigate the situation, revealing a broader trend of accusations among rival parties. As reports of voter inducement and electoral code violations surface during the election's silent period, political rivalries in the region have reached a fever pitch.

The election watchdog's flying squad has been swift in its response, collecting evidence and forwarding reports demanding deeper inquiry. Meanwhile, the Congress and other parties continue to voice concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, emphasizing the need for strict action against any misuse of power or resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)