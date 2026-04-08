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Allegations of Electoral Malpractice Rock Kerala's Assembly Polls

The Congress accused BJP candidate Sobha Surendran of distributing cash to voters ahead of Kerala's Assembly elections. Surendran denied the allegations, claiming they were fabricated. Similar accusations and counter-claims emerged between various parties, fueling tensions. The Election Commission is investigating, with allegations of electoral misconduct continuing across multiple constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:01 IST
Allegations of Electoral Malpractice Rock Kerala's Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Kerala has intensified as the Congress levies serious allegations against BJP candidate Sobha Surendran, accusing her of dispursing cash to voters in a bid to influence the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. Surendran, representing Palakkad, vehemently denied these claims, labeling them as fabrications by the opposition, which anticipates her electoral victory.

Amid escalating tensions, the Election Commission has stepped in to investigate the situation, revealing a broader trend of accusations among rival parties. As reports of voter inducement and electoral code violations surface during the election's silent period, political rivalries in the region have reached a fever pitch.

The election watchdog's flying squad has been swift in its response, collecting evidence and forwarding reports demanding deeper inquiry. Meanwhile, the Congress and other parties continue to voice concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, emphasizing the need for strict action against any misuse of power or resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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