Trump Clarifies U.S. Stance on Lebanon Amid Iran Ceasefire
Lebanon is excluded from the U.S.-Iran ceasefire due to Hezbollah's influence, President Trump revealed. While addressing Israel's actions, Trump referred to it as a separate conflict. The White House confirmed Lebanon's exclusion from the agreement, reinforcing the complexities of the ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:39 IST
In a recent interview, President Donald Trump clarified that Lebanon is not part of the U.S.' ceasefire agreement with Iran due to Hezbollah's movement control, asserting that the situation will be 'taken care of.'
During the exchange with PBS News, when questioned about Israel's ongoing strikes, Trump described it as a distinct conflict, indicating a different diplomatic stance needed.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Lebanon's exclusion, as reported by Axios, underscoring the multifaceted nature of Middle Eastern dynamics and diplomacy challenges faced by the administration.
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