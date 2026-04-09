To Lam's Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Vietnam-China Ties
Vietnam's top leader To Lam will visit China from April 14 to 17. This will be his first overseas trip since becoming state president, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit aims to strengthen geopolitical and economic ties between the two neighboring nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:44 IST
- Country:
- China
Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, is set to visit China next week from April 14 to 17, according to an announcement by Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Thursday.
The confirmation follows a Reuters report regarding Lam's planned visit to Vietnam's most significant neighbor in terms of geopolitical and economic influence.
This marks To Lam's first overseas trip since his election as state president, during which he will meet with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, to strengthen bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)