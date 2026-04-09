Papal Journeys: A Legacy of Hope and Challenges in Africa

Pope Leo's upcoming visit to Africa underscores the historical importance of papal journeys to the continent. With more than 20% of the world's Catholics residing in Africa, these visits have been pivotal in addressing social and political issues.

Pope Paul VI initiated the tradition in 1969 with a groundbreaking visit to Uganda, promoting peace and ordaining new bishops. His speeches called for unity and love instead of violence in resolving conflicts.

Pope John Paul II expanded this legacy with 15 visits, condemning apartheid and facing challenging situations like the Lesotho hostage crisis. Pope Benedict XVI's comments on HIV/AIDS prevention sparked debate, while Pope Francis marked a new era by visiting active conflict zones to promote peace.