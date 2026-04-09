Left Menu

Relux Electric Accelerates Growth with Strategic EV Initiatives

Relux Electric has reported significant revenue growth, reaching ₹22.5 crore this year. The company's consistent success highlights its strategic focus on the EV ecosystem. Relux plans to expand its charging infrastructure, aiming for net-zero goals while collaborating with Tamil Nadu and targeting a revenue milestone of INR 50 crore by FY 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:02 IST
Relux Electric Accelerates Growth with Strategic EV Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable performance, Relux Electric has announced a substantial increase in revenue, escalating to ₹22.5 crore from ₹10.7 crore in the previous year. The company has maintained its growth trajectory consistently over the past three years, demonstrating positive EBITDA and Profit After Tax (PAT).

Relux Electric's Managing Director, Karthikeyan S., commented on the company's strides, emphasizing a strong growth outlook, operational discipline, and strategic investments in highway land parcels to elevate their EV ecosystem infrastructure. The company aims for a revenue target of INR 50 crore by FY 2026-27.

The company forged a collaboration with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited to establish 500 EV charging stations, enhancing the EV infrastructure and boosting adoption in the region. As part of its nationwide expansion, Relux is focusing on strategic routes and regions, including Punjab and Rajasthan, to achieve green and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crude Oil Prices Surge amid Global Market Influences

Crude Oil Prices Surge amid Global Market Influences

 India
2
Controversy Over Haffkine's Legacy: The DPT Vaccine Seed Strain Debate

Controversy Over Haffkine's Legacy: The DPT Vaccine Seed Strain Debate

 India
3
Argentina Passes Controversial Mining Reform in Glacier Regions

Argentina Passes Controversial Mining Reform in Glacier Regions

 Global
4
Return of a Tennis Star: Holger Rune's Comeback at Hamburg Open

Return of a Tennis Star: Holger Rune's Comeback at Hamburg Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026