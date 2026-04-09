Relux Electric Accelerates Growth with Strategic EV Initiatives
Relux Electric has reported significant revenue growth, reaching ₹22.5 crore this year. The company's consistent success highlights its strategic focus on the EV ecosystem. Relux plans to expand its charging infrastructure, aiming for net-zero goals while collaborating with Tamil Nadu and targeting a revenue milestone of INR 50 crore by FY 2026-27.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable performance, Relux Electric has announced a substantial increase in revenue, escalating to ₹22.5 crore from ₹10.7 crore in the previous year. The company has maintained its growth trajectory consistently over the past three years, demonstrating positive EBITDA and Profit After Tax (PAT).
Relux Electric's Managing Director, Karthikeyan S., commented on the company's strides, emphasizing a strong growth outlook, operational discipline, and strategic investments in highway land parcels to elevate their EV ecosystem infrastructure. The company aims for a revenue target of INR 50 crore by FY 2026-27.
The company forged a collaboration with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited to establish 500 EV charging stations, enhancing the EV infrastructure and boosting adoption in the region. As part of its nationwide expansion, Relux is focusing on strategic routes and regions, including Punjab and Rajasthan, to achieve green and sustainable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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