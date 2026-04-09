Prabhsimran Singh Champions 'Impact Sub' Rule: A Game-Changer for Young Players

Prabhsimran Singh, a leading batsman for Punjab Kings, has expressed strong support for the IPL's 'Impact Sub' rule, stating it's a crucial opportunity for young cricketers. Despite receiving criticism for favoring batsmen over all-rounders, Singh views the rule as a lifeline for newcomers like himself.

Having recently scored over 500 runs in a season, Singh cites his ability to draw inspiration but not imitate the styles of fellow wicketkeeper-batsmen such as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. His wicket-keeping is notably modeled after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's techniques.

Singh has also been mentored by former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and maintains that consistent effort is key to earning a spot on the national team amid fierce competition. He remains focused on improving his skills and aims to replicate the success of close associates like Abhishek Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)