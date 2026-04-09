Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha: Bihar Set for New Leadership

Longtime Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday, heralding a new era of governance in the state. Having arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, Kumar was greeted by party members, including JD-U's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Kumar's elevation to the Rajya Sabha seat marks the end of his reign as chief minister, with the NDA gearing up to elect a new state leader by April 14. The transition indicates a continuity of the 'Nitish model' of governance that has characterized Bihar politics for the past two decades.

Following his election to the upper house on March 16, Kumar resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council. Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary affirmed the continuation of the government's established policies, as Kumar is set to further his political journey in the national legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)