Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties: Calls for Congressional Action

US First Lady Melania Trump has strongly denied any involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, branding such claims as 'unfounded and baseless lies.' In a remarkable statement at the White House, she repudiated accusations linking her to the convicted sex offender, emphasizing that these are mere attempts to malign her reputation.

Melania Trump has called on Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein's victims, advocating for their right to tell their stories in a public forum. Her unexpected statement has brought renewed media and political attention to the Epstein case, even as President Donald Trump sought to move beyond the controversy.

Her stance has drawn support from Democrats, who agree with her call for congressional hearings. This development follows the release of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, further intensifying scrutiny and speculation regarding Epstein's past connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)