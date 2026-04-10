Left Menu

Artemis II: Journey of a Lifetime Returns Home

The Artemis II astronauts near their surreal journey's end, preparing for a 'fireball' reentry after a historic orbit of the moon. As they return, anticipation builds for the challenging Pacific splashdown, with NASA and the Defence Department coordinating the recovery effort, reminiscent of Apollo 17's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:22 IST
Artemis II: Journey of a Lifetime Returns Home
  • Country:
  • United States

The Artemis II astronauts, on the brink of concluding their historic lunar mission, are prepping their spacecraft for a dramatic 'fireball' reentry as they approach Earth. Described as both surreal and profound, their trip marks humanity's first venture around the moon in over 50 years.

As the astronauts journey back, they reflected on moments like their isolation behind the moon and witnessing a total solar eclipse, unique experiences that offered them unprecedented perspectives. The crew's feelings of love and devotion, shared with the world, highlighted the mission's deeper human connection.

NASA faces considerable challenges ahead of Friday's Pacific splashdown. The return, co-orchestrated with the Defence Department, harkens back to Apollo 17's era. Key to the operation is the capsule's heat shield performance, following 2022's unexpected damage, while precision in reentry angle is vital for mission success.

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

 United States
2
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

 United States
3
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

 South Korea
4
Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026