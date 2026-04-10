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Trump Questions Iran's Strait of Hormuz Tactics Amid Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is skeptical of Iran's adherence to a ceasefire agreement, criticizing Iran's control and toll demands at the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's social media post urges Iran to cease charging tankers fees, stressing it contradicts the current ceasefire deal supported by the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:28 IST
Trump Questions Iran's Strait of Hormuz Tactics Amid Ceasefire
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed doubts over Iran's compliance with a ceasefire agreement aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for oil transport.

In a Thursday evening social media post, he criticised Iran for improperly restricting oil passage through the key waterway.

He also warned Tehran against demanding fees from tanker ships, asserting that such actions violate the ceasefire terms endorsed by the US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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