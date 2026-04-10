Historic Election: Ruby Kumari Thakur Becomes Nepal's Youngest Deputy Speaker

Ruby Kumari Thakur, representing the Shram Sanskriti Party, has been elected as the deputy speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives. The decision was ratified by the majority, as the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party extended its support.

During the contentious voting process in the Lower House, the proposal for Thakur, aged 25, was overwhelmingly endorsed, confirming her position as the deputy speaker. The announcement of her election was made by Speaker Prasad Aryal, who was elected the previous week from the RSP.

Meanwhile, a rival proposal to appoint Saraswati Lama from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party to the deputy speaker role failed to secure majority support, consolidating Thakur's historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)