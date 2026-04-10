AIADMK's Palaniswami Lashes Out at DMK, Promises Sweeping Reforms Ahead of 2026 Election

Edappadi Palaniswami, the General Secretary of AIADMK, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK during a campaign rally in Kanchipuram, casting the party as 'not a party but a corporate company.' He accused DMK of plagiarizing AIADMK's manifesto and policies while addressing supporters ahead of the April 23, 2026, Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Palaniswami spotlighted his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that even Prime Minister Modi had acknowledged his government's efforts. Taking direct aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin, he countered claims of AIADMK's dark past by highlighting his party's achievements in education, contrasting them with alleged closures of government schools by DMK.

Addressing Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, Palaniswami denied being a subordinate to Modi and the BJP, critiquing DMK's apparent double standards in alliance formations. He defended his political alliances and expressed confidence in AIADMK's electoral prospects. He also outlined welfare promises while attacking former ally O Panneerselvam for betrayal. The political battle lines are drawn with DMK-led alliances facing AIADMK-NDA allies in a likely three-front contest including TVK.

(With inputs from agencies.)