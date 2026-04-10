Controversy Erupts Over Mandatory Marathi for Maharashtra Taxi Drivers

In a heated debate, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi has condemned the Maharashtra government's decision to mandate Marathi for auto taxi drivers. He contended that while every state has its linguistic identity, coercing students is not the solution. Azmi stressed that educational resources must be made available for learning Marathi.

Highlighting the broader socio-economic context, Azmi pointed to unemployment as a pressing issue, leading many from various states to seek opportunities in Mumbai. He advocated for a structured educational approach to equip these individuals with language skills before imposing mandatory language rules.

The controversy follows a directive by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who declared that all rickshaw drivers must know Marathi by May 1. Sarnaik affirmed that compliance checks will ensure adherence, intending to address licensing irregularities across Maharashtra. The policy's rollout is part of a statewide pilot initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)