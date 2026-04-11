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Optimism Soars for LDF in Kerala Elections

Prakash Karat of CPI(M) is optimistic about the Left Democratic Front's chances of retaining power in Kerala. Early reports from polling indicate promising results for LDF, which seeks a rare third consecutive term. This election featured intense competition from Congress' UDF and a rising BJP presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:09 IST
Optimism Soars for LDF in Kerala Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Karat, a veteran CPI(M) leader, voiced his optimism on Saturday regarding the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) prospects in Kerala, suggesting that early polling reports are favorable for the alliance. Speaking at an event, Karat confidently predicted an LDF comeback following the single-phase Kerala Legislative Assembly elections held on April 9.

The election battle saw a high-energy campaign between the LDF, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Both political coalitions engaged in intense campaigning throughout the state, making this one of the most keenly watched elections in recent times.

Another notable aspect of this election was the emerging presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which added a triangular dynamic to the political contest. Karat's confidence stems from the notion that if LDF succeeds, it will be for the third consecutive term, a rare occurrence in Kerala's history of alternating power between LDF and UDF.

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