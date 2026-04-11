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Dravidian Model Triumph: Aiming for Over 200 Seats in Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin projects a strong performance for his DMK-led alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections, targeting over 200 seats. He criticizes the BJP for manipulating women's quota issues while defending his government's initiatives, including the women's rights and breakfast schemes, highlighting their replication in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:19 IST
Dravidian Model Triumph: Aiming for Over 200 Seats in Tamil Nadu Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has projected a strong victory for his DMK-led alliance, setting sights on over 200 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls. Scheduled for April 23, the elections have triggered a heated political battle, with Stalin launching a fierce critique of his rival, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and the BJP.

Stalin accused the BJP of exploiting the women's quota issue as a political tool against opposition parties. Meanwhile, he highlighted significant government schemes like the women's rights initiative, offering Rs 1,000 monthly, which sees replication across states, and the Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for home appliances, dubbed the 'election superstar.'

Addressing allegations from the Enforcement Directorate, Stalin dismissed them as politically motivated dramas orchestrated by the Centre and criticized the BJP's influence over the AIADMK. He emphasized the success of AIADMK defectors joining DMK, lauding his government's welfare schemes and targeting BJP for using federal agencies for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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