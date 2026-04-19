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Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi of Misleading Nation on Women's Quota Bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly misleading the nation regarding the women's quota bill, claiming it was a front for pushing the delimitation exercise. Banerjee emphasized Trinamool Congress's commitment to women's representation, opposing only the government's alleged political agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:01 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi of Misleading Nation on Women's Quota Bill
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Sunday that it was ''deeply unfortunate'' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have ''misled the nation'' concerning the women's quota bill. Banerjee also accused the central government of plotting to advance the delimitation exercise under the guise of women's empowerment.

According to Banerjee, during a national address, Modi opted to misrepresent the issue rather than address it honestly. This came after a bill to implement 33% women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha. Modi warned Congress and its allies of potential repercussions from Indian women due to their stance.

Banerjee affirmed Trinamool Congress's steadfast dedication to enhancing female political representation, citing that 37.9% of TMC's Lok Sabha members are women. She stressed that their opposition lies against the delimitation exercise and not the reservation itself, accusing the government's vested political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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