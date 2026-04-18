Congress Defends Commitment to Women's Reservation Amid BJP Criticism

Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vinod Zinta on Saturday robustly defended the party's position on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, countering the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations. Speaking to ANI, Zinta, who is the organizational secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, emphasized the Congress party's consistent advocacy for women's reservation and accused the BJP of deflecting blame while lacking a clear intent and policy.

"We have never opposed the Women's Reservation Bill. In 2023, we supported it unanimously. Congress has a long history of empowering women from Panchayati Raj institutions to national leadership," Zinta said. The Congress, he noted, initially introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, later expanding this to 50 per cent after extensive consultations. He denounced allegations against Congress regarding women's reservation as baseless and politically driven.

Zinta also criticized the BJP for delaying the implementation of the reservation, questioning why, based on the 2011 Census for delimitation, it wasn't enacted earlier, even in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. This, he asserted, reveals the BJP's intent, suggesting the ruling party is using delimitation as an excuse to delay benefits. Zinta acknowledged concerns over the absence of women presidents in some block units but maintained that the party ensures representation, with women serving as district presidents and 33 per cent participation implemented in the organization.

Addressing claims of a lack of coordination between the party and the government, Zinta asserted that internal discussions are integral to a democratic process. "Congress allows every leader to express their views openly. That does not mean there is discord; it reflects internal democracy," he said. He contrasted this with the BJP, claiming dissent is not tolerated within its ranks, while Congress prides itself on the beauty of democracy, where everyone has the freedom to speak.

Highlighting the party's historical role in women's empowerment, Zinta cited leadership roles since Independence, underscoring Congress's commitment to inclusive representation. Additionally, he mentioned the state government's efforts to address key issues, such as drug abuse, through comprehensive awareness campaigns. "We are working inclusively for women, youth, and all sections of society," he added.

Zinta alleged that the BJP harbors a "regressive mindset" towards women, whereas Congress advocates for placing women at the forefront of leadership roles. Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday, citing strong support for women's reservation but opposition to the Delimitation Bill. They urged the government to implement women's reservation within the existing Lok Sabha framework.

The defeated legislation intended to augment Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reserved for women, based on the 2011 census, while proportionate increases were planned for all states. However, the government later decided not to pursue two other linked bills following the defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)