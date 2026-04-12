Scandal Looms Over Leading California Gubernatorial Contender
The Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating sexual assault allegations against U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell. Accusations arose from a woman who previously worked for Swalwell, claiming nonconsensual encounters in 2019 and 2024. Swalwell denies these as false, facing pressure to drop his gubernatorial bid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 01:51 IST
The Manhattan district attorney's office has launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations against U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democratic candidate for California governor.
A woman, who previously worked in Swalwell's district office, accused him of two nonconsensual encounters, one in 2019 and another in 2024.
Swalwell denied the charges, labeling them as 'absolutely false,' yet the claims have intensified calls for him to suspend his campaign, even as he remains a prominent contender in the gubernatorial race.
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