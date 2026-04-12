A ceasefire between the US and Iran has underscored critical vulnerabilities in Washington's global standing. As China and Russia maintain a cautious stance, both nations are poised to benefit from America's missteps in the Middle East, expanding their influence and challenging US dominance in the region's geopolitical landscape.

Throughout the conflict, China and Russia strategically balanced their involvement, offering limited support to Iran. This calculated approach allowed them to evade significant economic or diplomatic fallout while still undermining US initiatives. Their actions reflect a broader strategy to shift global power dynamics, increasingly challenging American policies.

The Iran war highlights a critical shift, with China acting as a mediator in the ceasefire, emphasizing its growing global leadership role. As the US grapples with domestic and international policy contradictions, Beijing and Moscow continue to chip away at the traditional US-led international order, marking a new era in global politics.