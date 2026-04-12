Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungarians headed to the polls on Sunday in what is widely seen as the most consequential election of the year in Europe, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces the challenge of maintaining his grip on power after 16 years.

The vote comes at a critical time for Orban, who has moved from a liberal, anti-Soviet activist to a nationalist admired by the far right worldwide. His main opposition, Peter Magyar, cast his ballot in Budapest, emphasizing voters could decide between corruption and a return to true democratic values.

The election unfolds amid accusations of electoral manipulation and foreign interference. While Orban is backed by supporters in the U.S.'s MAGA movement, many in the EU anticipate change with Magyar, hoping for a new partner in European politics.