Kerala's Electoral Dynamics: CPI(M)'s Confidence in LDF Victory

M V Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala secretary, dismissed claims that voter turnout in the Assembly polls indicates anti-incumbency. He confidently predicted a decisive mandate for the LDF.

Speaking at a press conference, Govindan noted that conclusions about public dissatisfaction are speculative and lack a data-driven basis, citing a reduction in registered voters due to the Special Intensive Revision process.

Govindan also alleged malpractice by rival fronts and praised party workers for their tenacity, stating that the LDF is well-positioned for another term, aiming to surpass 90 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)