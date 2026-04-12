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Kerala's Electoral Dynamics: CPI(M)'s Confidence in LDF Victory

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M V Govindan dismissed anti-incumbency claims related to voter turnout in the recent Assembly polls, asserting evidence against it. Confident of LDF's win with over 90 seats, he accused rivals of electoral malpractice and praised party workers for their dedication during the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:52 IST
Kerala's Electoral Dynamics: CPI(M)'s Confidence in LDF Victory
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M V Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala secretary, dismissed claims that voter turnout in the Assembly polls indicates anti-incumbency. He confidently predicted a decisive mandate for the LDF.

Speaking at a press conference, Govindan noted that conclusions about public dissatisfaction are speculative and lack a data-driven basis, citing a reduction in registered voters due to the Special Intensive Revision process.

Govindan also alleged malpractice by rival fronts and praised party workers for their tenacity, stating that the LDF is well-positioned for another term, aiming to surpass 90 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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