AJP Slams CM Sarma: Election Controversy and Alleged Harassment

In a significant political development, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has fiercely criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following the summoning of their candidate Kunki Chowdhury by police over an election-related case in Guwahati Central.

Chowdhury appeared at the Panbazar Police Station after receiving a notice, which she complied with, providing her statement to investigators. The AJP alleges this is an instance of political harassment orchestrated by the ruling BJP, troubled by potential losses in the constituency.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi decried the situation as a glaring example of the BJP's oppressive tactics, warning that intimidation cannot stifle democracy. The party demands the Chief Electoral Officer investigate these actions, arguing they signify an alarming misuse of administrative powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)