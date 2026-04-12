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Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegiance

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for political subservience while promoting the 'Dravidian Model 2.0'. He emphasized women's economic empowerment, local development, and the autonomy of Tamil Nadu. Campaigning across several districts, he urged significant electoral support for DMK candidates and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:34 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegiance
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Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign rallies on Sunday. Accusing him of practicing a 'politics of prostration', Udhayanidhi claimed that Palaniswami had switched allegiances multiple times to retain power.

Addressing various campaigns, Udhayanidhi framed the upcoming 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu as a battle of 'slaves and self-respect'. He contrasted the AIADMK leader's alleged subservience with the DMK's advocacy for state autonomy against the 'Delhi team'.

Emphasizing the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' roadmap, Udhayanidhi promised to increase the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' and announced a special grant to boost rural economy, framing these initiatives as a push for progress against regression and urging a strong mandate for DMK-led alliance candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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