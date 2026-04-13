Hungary's Tisza Party Poised for Historic Win

The Hungarian opposition's Tisza party is on the brink of a historic victory, securing 135 out of the 199 seats in parliament based on early results. The national election office reported these findings on Sunday with 45.7% of votes counted.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party appears to lag significantly behind, expected to secure just 57 mandates.

This staggering result signifies a potential shift in Hungary's political landscape, ushering in a new era of governance and policy direction under the Tisza party's leadership.