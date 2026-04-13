Hungary's Tisza Party Poised for Historic Win
The Hungarian opposition Tisza party is forecasted to secure a commanding victory with 135 seats in the 199-member parliament, as per preliminary results accounting for 45.7% of votes. In contrast, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party is expected to obtain 57 mandates, according to the national election office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:42 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
The Hungarian opposition's Tisza party is on the brink of a historic victory, securing 135 out of the 199 seats in parliament based on early results. The national election office reported these findings on Sunday with 45.7% of votes counted.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party appears to lag significantly behind, expected to secure just 57 mandates.
This staggering result signifies a potential shift in Hungary's political landscape, ushering in a new era of governance and policy direction under the Tisza party's leadership.
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