Tisza Party's Triumph: A New Era for Hungary

Viktor Orban, Hungary's seasoned nationalist leader, acknowledged defeat on Sunday following the sweeping electoral success of the rising opposition Tisza party. The results mark a significant shift in Hungarian politics and have broad implications for international allies, including Russia and the Trump administration.

With 81.5% of votes tallied, the center-right, pro-European Union Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, secured 137 seats, achieving a crucial two-thirds majority in the 199-member parliament. This defeat deals a substantial blow to Orban's Fidesz party.

Election officials reported a record turnout estimated at 79% or more, indicating a pivotal moment for Hungary's future. Observers expect the new leadership to end Hungary's adversarial stance within the EU, paving the way for financial and diplomatic changes, especially regarding relations with Ukraine and the EU's economic policies.