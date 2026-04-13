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Hungary's Opposition Achieves Historic Election Victory

Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's opposition Tisza party, announced a landmark electoral victory, claiming a two-thirds majority. Magyar emphasized Tisza's significant mandate and promised to unite all Hungarians, celebrating with thousands at the Danube's embankment. This election marks unprecedented voter turnout and support for a single party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 02:38 IST
Hungary's Opposition Achieves Historic Election Victory
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a historic turn of events, Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's opposition Tisza party, declared a landslide victory on Sunday night, claiming a substantial two-thirds majority in the elections.

Addressing a jubilant crowd of supporters gathered along the Danube, Magyar declared, "We have done it; Tisza and Hungary have won this election."

The victory marks a significant moment in Hungary's democratic history, with an unprecedented number of voters and a strong mandate for Tisza.

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