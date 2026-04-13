Hungary's Opposition Achieves Historic Election Victory

In a historic turn of events, Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's opposition Tisza party, declared a landslide victory on Sunday night, claiming a substantial two-thirds majority in the elections.

Addressing a jubilant crowd of supporters gathered along the Danube, Magyar declared, "We have done it; Tisza and Hungary have won this election."

The victory marks a significant moment in Hungary's democratic history, with an unprecedented number of voters and a strong mandate for Tisza.