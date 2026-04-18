South Africa's Wolvaardt Leads to Victory Over India in T20 Series Opener

South Africa claimed a clinical victory in the Women's T20 series opener against India, securing a six-wicket win. The match, held on Friday, saw Indian bowlers under pressure as South Africa chased down the target of 157 with ease.

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, recorded a formidable 51 runs, while Annerie Dercksen closed the game with an unbeaten 44. The home team capitalized on India's inconsistency, which included conceding 14 runs in wides.

For India, standout performances came from Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur, but their effort wasn't enough. The Indian team needs to address its bowling issues ahead of the T20 World Cup warmups, given their recent series wins streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)