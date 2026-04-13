Hungary's Political Shift: Orban Defeated by Reformist Tisza Party

Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban acknowledged a decisive electoral defeat to the rising Tisza party on Sunday, a setback that may impact both Russian allies and the Trump administration.

With 81.5% votes counted, the center-right Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, secured 137 seats, achieving a two-thirds majority in Hungary's parliament. This development marks the end of Orban's longstanding rule and positions Hungary closer to the European mainstream.

The Tisza victory, backed by a record turnout, signals potential reforms to combat corruption and augment judicial independence, challenging Orban's model of 'illiberal democracy' and affecting Hungary's EU relations and potential financial aid to Ukraine.