Hungary's Political Shift: Orban Defeated by Reformist Tisza Party
Veteran Hungarian leader Viktor Orban conceded defeat to the pro-EU Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, marking a significant political shift. The Tisza party's victory could lead to reforms, ending Orban's 16-year rule and easing Hungary's adversarial stance with the EU. This result impacts Hungary's interaction with both the EU and Russia.
Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban acknowledged a decisive electoral defeat to the rising Tisza party on Sunday, a setback that may impact both Russian allies and the Trump administration.
With 81.5% votes counted, the center-right Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, secured 137 seats, achieving a two-thirds majority in Hungary's parliament. This development marks the end of Orban's longstanding rule and positions Hungary closer to the European mainstream.
The Tisza victory, backed by a record turnout, signals potential reforms to combat corruption and augment judicial independence, challenging Orban's model of 'illiberal democracy' and affecting Hungary's EU relations and potential financial aid to Ukraine.
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