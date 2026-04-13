Pope Leo's Landmark African Tour: Bridging Faiths and Addressing Global Issues
Pope Leo embarks on an ambitious 10-day, four-country tour of Africa, aiming to focus global attention on the continent. Visiting 11 cities, he'll address issues such as natural resource exploitation and political corruption in 25 speeches. This marks the first visit by a Catholic pope to Algeria.
Pope Leo departed Rome on Monday, embarking on a momentous 10-day tour across four African nations. Aimed at highlighting the continent's needs to the global community, this journey reaches a region where over 20% of the world's Catholics reside.
The tour includes stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, covering approximately 18,000 kilometers with visits to 11 cities. Notably, this trip marks the first-ever papal visit to Algeria, a predominantly Muslim nation. The pope is expected to tackle topics such as Muslim-Catholic relations and exploitation of natural resources in his speeches.
One of the significant events will occur in Cameroon, with an anticipated 600,000 attendees at a Mass in Douala. Pope Leo will navigate the tour's complexities, delivering messages that address diverse local and global issues, all while promoting interfaith dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)