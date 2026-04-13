Pope Leo's Landmark African Tour: Bridging Faiths and Addressing Global Issues

Pope Leo departed Rome on Monday, embarking on a momentous 10-day tour across four African nations. Aimed at highlighting the continent's needs to the global community, this journey reaches a region where over 20% of the world's Catholics reside.

The tour includes stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, covering approximately 18,000 kilometers with visits to 11 cities. Notably, this trip marks the first-ever papal visit to Algeria, a predominantly Muslim nation. The pope is expected to tackle topics such as Muslim-Catholic relations and exploitation of natural resources in his speeches.

One of the significant events will occur in Cameroon, with an anticipated 600,000 attendees at a Mass in Douala. Pope Leo will navigate the tour's complexities, delivering messages that address diverse local and global issues, all while promoting interfaith dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)